ELDON - The Eldon School District will be back in session Wednesday following a closure on Tuesday.
Schools were closed because of technical difficulties with computer systems causing communications issues, according to a statement from the district.
Matt Davis, superintendent of Eldon School District, said in the statement that the district immediately started working with third-party cybersecurity specialists.
"The district is actively working around the clock to securely and safely bring the impacted systems back online and restore communications," Davis said.
Davis also said the school district is investigating the source of the system's outage to confirm the impact on district systems.