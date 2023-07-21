MILLER COUNTY − An Eldon woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday night after a crash on Highway 52.
Lisa Flaugher, 62, was arrested after a 2008 Saturn Vue rear-ended her 2006 Toyota Corolla on Highway 52 at Eldon Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash and arrest reports.
Flaugher was taken to Capital Region Hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.
The driver of the Saturn, an 18-year-old woman from Barnett, was not injured. Her passenger, Kathleen Callahan, 62, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries.
MSHP said the 18-year-old failed to stop for Flaugher's vehicle, which was turning left. Both vehicles were totaled.
No charges were filed for Flaugher as of Friday afternoon.