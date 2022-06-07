MORGAN COUNTY — An Eldon woman died in a single-car crash after her vehicle overturned Monday night.
27-year-old Abigail Yoder was traveling north on Route Y, north of Brendel Boulevard, when the crash happened.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:24 p.m. the vehicle Yoder was driving crossed the center line off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, became airborne and overturned.
According to the report, Yoder was not wearing a seatbelt. At 6:51 p.m., she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County coroner.
She was transported to Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon.