COLUMBIA - With the April 4 municipal election just four days away, elected officials answered questions Friday regarding the city of Columbia and Boone County's proposed recreational marijuana tax.
The Muleskinners, a Democratic social group in Boone County, held its weekly Zoom session with Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson and Ward 6 council member Betsy Peters.
The main question for debate was whether it's constitutional for the tax to be stacked. For example, if an individual lives in Columbia and both parts of Proposition 1 pass, then the individual would be taxed an additional 3% twice.
This is possible because the city and county both have Proposition 1 on the ballot. They both propose an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana.
Thompson believes there are no downsides to the tax passing. She said the funds would be allocated to areas that the county needs, like providing more resources to circuit clerks who are working through expungements for previous convictions of marijuana possession.
"Well I've been a lawyer long enough to know that nothing is automatic, and it's a nightmare. What wasn't built into that constitutional amendment [Amendment 3] was a way to pay for those automatic expungements," Thompson said.
On top of that, Thompson said the funds would also go toward public and road safety.
On the other hand, the Muleskinners were a little skeptical about the legitimacy of the proposition. They say the wording in the Missouri Constitution doesn't specify whether recreational marijuana taxes can be stacked.
The Muleskinners were also concerned with people continuing to buy marijuana from the black market, because it would be cheaper.
Aside from those issues, Thompson still thinks that the pros outweigh the cons. Thompson emphasized from a health and security standpoint, people should be incentivized to shop for recreational marijuana in certified dispensaries.
"There's some assurance about the quality they're getting," Thompson said. "And there's also some assurance that I hope that testing is done and everything is done so people don't get stuff that is laced."
The election will be Tuesday, April 4.