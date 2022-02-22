Elledge pleads guilty to all counts in child abuse case

COLUMBIA − Nearly four months after he was convicted of murdering his wife, Joseph Elledge pleaded guilty to child abuse crimes on Tuesday.
Elledge pleaded guilty to abuse of a child, first-degree endangerment of a child and third degree domestic assault. He previously pleaded not guilty to these charges in March 2020.
The judge sentenced Elledge to 10 total years on the three counts. This will be served in addition to his 28-year sentence for his conviction of second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji. He will be given credit for the more than two years he has already served.
Elledge, who attended the hearing in person, was handcuffed at his wrists and his ankles.
At the hearing, prosecuting attorney Dan Knight said as part of the plea agreement, the state will not charge Elledge with more felonies in relation to his second-degree murder conviction. Those felonies would have included abandonment of a corpse and multiple other charges related to tampering with physical evidence.
As a part of the agreement, the defense said if an appeal in his murder case is approved, the prosecution will not be able to charge Elledge with anything else.
Lawyers for Elledge filed an appeal in his second-degree murder conviction at the beginning of January. According to online court records, a request has been filed with the Missouri Court of Appeals for Elledge's second-degree murder conviction.