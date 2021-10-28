COLUMBIA – Attorneys on both sides of the upcoming trial for Joseph Elledge met Thursday morning at the Boone County Courthouse to finalize case details ahead of Monday's start.
At the pre-trial hearing, Judge Brouck Jacobs denied a defense motion to exclude four expert witnesses from testifying.
According to court documents, the four witnesses testified the soil and vegetation from the defendant’s boots matched soil and vegetation from Mengqi Ji’s gravesite in Rock Bridge State Park.
One of the witnesses works as a criminalist in the Trace Evidence Section of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. The other three witnesses work at the Missouri Botanical Garden and assist in plant identification and plant DNA evidence.
According to court documents, the defense motioned to exclude the four witnesses' expert testimony under the Daubert standard.
According to Cornell Law School, the Daubert standard assesses whether an expert witness’s scientific testimony is based on scientifically valid reasoning that can properly be applied to the facts at issue.
Under the standard, the court weighs the following factors:
- Whether the theory or technique in question can be and has been tested,
- Whether it has been subjected to peer review and publication,
- Its known or potential error rate,
- Whether it has attracted widespread acceptance within a relevant scientific community.
The defense focused on the reliability of the testimony.
The defense’s motion argued the plant analysis should be excluded because the methodology has not been tested, it was not subject to peer review and there was no known error rate. As for the DNA analysis, the defense said it should be excluded because they failed to calculate a coincidental match probability.
According to court documents, the state argues the proposed soil, plant identification and plant DNA evidence are all reliable under Daubert because the expert witnesses are qualified to testify about the sciences. It also adds the reliability of the testimony is corroborated by the other witnesses because they all prove the same thing -- the boots were at the grave site.
The four witnesses will be able to testify at the trial and will be cross-examined by the defense.
The prosecution charged Elledge for the death of Columbia woman Mengqi Ji. He also faces charges of child endangerment and child abuse and neglect.
During the last pre-trial hearing on Friday, the judge, prosecution and defense discussed the jury selection process. They're looking to bring in 200 prospective jurors. One hundred potential jurors will be brought in on the first day of the trial. If the 12 jurors and alternates are not selected, 100 more prospective jurors will be brought in on the second day.
Further jury instructions and media access during Elledge’s trial could be up for discussion Thursday.
Three weeks are blocked off for the trial, but the judge and prosecution said they expect it to be completed in two.
The last pre-trial hearing will take place Friday at 9 a.m. Elledge’s trial is set to begin Monday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. with jury selection.
Below is a full timeline of the case: