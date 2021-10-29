COLUMBIA − Friday was the final day of pre-trial hearings before Joseph Elledge’s murder trial.
At the hearing, Judge Brouck Jacobs denied a motion from the defense to suppress statements Elledge made to detectives with the Columbia Police Department. Elledge made the statements in a three-hour interview with detectives, five days after he reported his wife, Mengqi Ji, missing.
Court documents say detectives asked Elledge to go to the station to “talk more in depth” so they could “get up to speed on what’s been going on.”
Elledge arrived at the station on Oct. 15, 2019 and detectives sat him in a recorded interview room, according to court documents. Elledge was not handcuffed or physically restrained in the interview.
Court documents filed by the prosecuting attorney say Elledge “spoke virtually without interruption for about 45 minutes.”
According to court documents, the defense argued Elledge made the statements without the benefit of being read his Miranda rights. The defense said detectives asked "guilt seeking questions in a custodial interrogation."
According to Cornell Law, a custodial interrogation involves the questioning of a detained person by the police in connection with a criminal investigation. A person is not only detained when under arrest, but also whenever not free to leave.
The prosecuting attorney argued Elledge made all statements during an entirely voluntary encounter with police. According to court documents, the prosecutor argues the defendant was never in custody, real or imagined, and never subjected to a custodial interrogation.
One officer and one former detective with CPD testified regarding Elledge’s statement.
The pre-trial also addressed jury instructions and jury selection. The two sides argued as to what potential questions they will be able to ask the jurors. The two sides disagree specifically about whether they have of the case and where that information comes from.
The judge said they will be able to ask the jurors if they have formed an opinion on the case prior to the trial.
Elledge also faces charges of child endangerment and child abuse and neglect.
Three weeks are blocked off for the trial, but the judge and prosecution said they expect it to be completed in two.
Elledge’s trial is set to begin Monday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. with jury selection.
Below is a full timeline of the case: