CALLAWAY COUNTY − An Elseberry, Missouri man was arrested and charged Sunday after his alleged attempt to disarm a Callaway County deputy.
Jeremy Blok, 46, was charged with a felony offense of attempting to disarm a peace officer and resisting arrest.
A news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy reported to a rollover crash on Us Highway 54 near State Road J around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Upon his arrival, the deputy found Blok, the driver of the crashed vehicle on foot and "acting erratic."
The deputy tried to detain Blok, but a physical struggle began. Blok then grabbed the deputy's sidearm and attempted to disarm the deputy, according to a news release.
Two passing motorists saw the confrontation and stopped to help. Blok continued to resist, but the deputy was able to "deploy an intermediate weapon that subdued Blok," the release said.
Blok was transported to the Callaway County Jail. According to online court records, his bond hearing is set for Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.