COLUMBIA – Multiple mid-Missouri agencies will participate in an emergency simulation drill at the MU Research Reactor (MURR) on Monday morning.
The drill will begin at 10:30 a.m.
MURR is located at 1513 Research Park Drive, just south of Stadium Boulevard and west of Providence Road.
Agencies participating include the Columbia Fire Department, Boone County Office of Emergency Management, MU Police Department, MU Health Care, MU Environmental Health and Safety and MURR and MU staff.
In the event of severe weather on July 17, the drill will be rescheduled for July 31.