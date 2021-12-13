COLE COUNTY -- Emergency management services in Cole County are clarifying the purposes of outdoor warning sirens.
This comes after the devastating tornadoes across the Midwest left residents in Jefferson City concerned about the volume and clarity of the sirens. Sirens went off on Friday evening during a tornado warning.
One resident voiced their opinion on the sirens in a post to a Jefferson City Facebook group. The post said in part:
“We need to do something about our tornado sirens. They are not loud enough and depending on where you're at, you cannot hear what they are saying over the intercom, so either we need a budget to put in more sirens because this could have been very deadly at this time of day if it was a repeat of May 22nd.”
The post received close to one hundred comments.
Nicholas Tietsort is the emergency management director for Cole County. He said the sirens are intended for those who are outside. They are not meant to be heard from inside a building.
“The purpose of the sirens is to give as much wide range and outdoor warning as possible so that people who are outdoors can know that there's severe weather coming," Tietsort said. "Sometimes you don't see the severe weather, or you don't believe it's as severe as it is, until it's actually right on top."
He said some residents may not be able to hear the sirens clearly, especially when they are playing pre-recorded voiced warnings.
"I can assure you that the audio quality is very good. It's just how it reverberates and how the sound reaches them that might not sound as clear as if they were right next to it," Tietsort said.
He said Cole County is in the process of updating current outdoor warning sirens and buying new ones. This will expand coverage to houses that might be on the outskirts of town.
"There are some areas that in Cole county are not covered by a local storm siren, but they should have some coverage, either through just bouncing or hearing the sound outside," Tietsort said.
He said as soon as they find spots that don't have as good of coverage, they will work towards getting those spots covered.
In the potential that residents are inside buildings during severe weather, he recommends downloading Smart 911 and listening in to local severe weather coverage. He said if you don't have good cell coverage, the Emergency Management Office will provide you with a weather alert radio.
