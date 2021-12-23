COLUMBIA − Following Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's tragic death while responding to a prior crash Wednesday, there has been some calls for change.
According to AAA, an average of 24 emergency responders, which includes tow truck drivers, are struck and killed while working on the road each year.
All 50 states, including the District of Columbia, have passed forms of a Move Over law.
The laws typically include warnings to drivers to move over one lane or slow down when coming toward an area where emergency crews are responding to an accident.
Even with these warnings to drivers, there are still many problems while responding to calls for first responders and tow truck drivers.
Kevin Smith, a tow truck driver for Economy Towing, has been in the business for over 40 years.
For him, nothing has changed in regard to safety for him and his fellow drivers. Smith said he was almost hit not too long ago.
"People don't pay attention to us," Smith said. "Just a few weeks ago was the closest I have ever come to being hit."
While the first thought for many is that the slow down and move over laws apply only to police, fire and EMS services, that is simply not the case.
Smith said his life is not respected by some drivers while he's responding to calls.
"You know, we motion for somebody to move over so we can do our jobs out there along the highway," Smith said. "People honk the horns, flip us off, dodge at us with their vehicles."
Smith knows that one simple mistake on his or another driver's part could lead to death.
"You know, what happens when one of us trips or falls?" Smith said. "It would be too late."
Gale Blomenkamp, support services bureau director for the Boone County Fire Protection District, said he has also had close calls while on the job.
"Oh absolutely, everybody that has done this work for very long has had those close calls on the highway," Blomenkamp said. "We have always said in the fire service here that being on the highway is our largest exposure for injury."
Missouri's Move Over Law follows the same guidelines the other 49 states and the District of Columbia offer, but Smith still wants to see some change.
"I'd like to see everybody start slowing down, moving over and paying attention to everybody on the road," Smith said.
At the end of the day, Blomenkamp said getting to your destination safely is more important than getting there on time.
"I want people to stop and think, drive in front of your car, put yourself out there a half-mile to a mile," Blomenkamp said. "When you see those lights, slow down, get a chance to move over and then move over."
Gladney's killing was the first in Boone County Fire Protection District's history. Blomenkamp said he doesn't want to see any more.
"It's not worth the risk and it's gonna take you a couple more seconds," Blomenkamp said. "It can be a lifetime that we have made an impact on."