JEFFERSON CITY - Health care has been put to the test since the pandemic began.
Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy said his crew faces daily challenges not only from staffing, but also from the number of calls for service they respond to.
"Not only do we have the stresses of, you know, maintaining staffing and keeping our workforce healthy, we also have the stress of increased call volume and providing care to the community," Hoy said.
Hoy said the hardest part of his job since the pandemic began is dealing with the workload.
"Anytime somebody does come down sick, we have some staff members that are more than willing to take on the extra load and provide that coverage to our community," Hoy said.
Cole County part-time EMT Matthew Atwood said call volume comes in waves.
"Whenever things are more serious, we typically see higher call loads. We'll also see more people sick, so you can sometimes have to hang around an extra 12 hours or even 24 hours to cover because someone else is out on your shift," Atwood said.
Sarah Freedman, a Cole County paramedic, said she's stepped up to help when somebody tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms.
"There have been open shifts, just to make sure that both all of our co workers and our patients are safe. So there has been a little bit more work for everyone," Freedman said.
Hoy said the job has brought a number of stressors, including keeping family members healthy, too.
"The things that a lot of people don't think about is you know, the stress of trying not to bring the virus home to your family members, making sure that everybody else as healthy outside of our work related duties, so that provides an extra layer of stress for everybody."