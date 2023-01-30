JEFFERSON CITY - As temperatures drop this week, emergency shelters that are at capacity are finding ways to work together.
Mariah Luebbering, chair member of the Jefferson City Room at the Inn (JCRATI), said this is the second year the organization has been open.
"Catholic Charities has requested that we keep the numbers here to about 15 guests a night," Luebbering said. "We have already gone over that several nights. It's been a huge upswing of unhoused this year."
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) is a social services outreach center in Jefferson City. It operates during the day separately from JCRATI.
After a Central Missouri Community Action staff member organized a talk about the need for emergency housing, the director of the CCCNMO offered its space for JCRATI to operate.
"The director of this building was in on the group," Luebbering said. "He's the one who said we could use this building to house the guests. They allow us this gracious space where the unhoused can be warm for the evening."
Luebbering said CCCNMO also allows JCRATI to store supplies like pillows, blankets, cots, bathroom utensils and other essential items in their closet every night.
"They've been extremely gracious hosts," Luebbering said.
JCRATI has no paid staff. In order for the shelter to continue running, Luebbering said CCCNMO requires a specific ratio between volunteers and guests.
She said the big question is what to do when the shelter reaches capacity.
"It's already happened a couple of times and this week is going to be really cold," Luebbering said. "There's concerns."
Luebbering said JCRATI met with the Salvation Army Center of Hope in preparation for this week because the two emergency shelters support one another.
"We have the same goals and different ways to help people," Luebbering said. "For example, one of the things we thought we could do is that if we have more than we can safely shelter, when the guests get here, we ask for volunteers to go to Salvation Army because we have transportation."
Brian Vogeler, Salvation Army's Center of Hope director, said they just finished their year-long numbers report. Last year, it saw about 12,000 people who stayed overnight and 28,200 meals served.
"There's definitely been a large uptake in our meals and especially with kids and families," Vogeler said. "Even today I have gotten two phone calls looking for family rooms and unfortunately our family rooms are all taken at this time."
Anytime the Salvation Army is full, they send guests to the JCRATI, and vice versa.
"If it's somebody that we can't shelter here they'll go over to Room at the Inn," Vogeler said. "Because we are a family shelter, we do have vulnerable women and children here at our shelter. We have a policy that we don't allow sex offenders into the property."
Luebbering said JCRATI does not accept any children for this reason.
She said JCRATI is always looking for volunteers. To volunteer, sign up via SignUp Genius.
"Working here is just wonderful, volunteering here getting to know the guests. They are so humble and so thankful, they're wonderful people," Luebbering said.