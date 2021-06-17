FULTON — A Fulton woman was arrested for arson in the first degree after a fire was allegedly intentionally set in the basement of the Moser's off of North Business 54.
Pamela Cordrey, 48, an employee of the Moser's, was working at the time of the fire. She was arrested and taken to the Callaway County Jail on no bond, the Fulton Police Department said.
The Fulton Police Department alongside the Fulton Fire Department, Central Fire Department and Callaway EMS responded to the fire around 2:07 p.m.
With the help of the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office, Fulton Police said it was determined that the fire was set intentionally and caused significant damage to the area.
Fulton Police posted on Facebook around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, announcing Moser's would be closed until further notice.
Anyone with any information should call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100, Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474 or your local law enforcement agency.