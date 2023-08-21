COLUMBIA − Current and former employees of Campus Lodge are speaking out about move-in issues from last Friday.
Residents of Campus Lodge faced lengthy wait times Friday when they tried to get their apartment keys to move in before school started.
Many people waited for hours in a stand-still line. At the front of the line, the residents said they were told by staff that they were unable to get in contact with the apartment complex's upper management.
While some residents were able to gain access to their apartments, they faced more disappointment after seeing the unclean state of their new home. Some residents weren't able even get their keys. Those housed in Buildings 10 through 13 were told to try again the next day.
KOMU 8 interviewed four current and former employees of Campus Lodge, who asked not to be named. They said the move-in process was doomed from the start.
One employee, who resigned after the events on Friday, said the manager allowed renewals even up to two days before move in, well after the July 24 deadline. The former employee and one current employee claimed they completed the placement process at the end of July, ensuring that everyone who had signed a lease were granted an apartment with the people they requested to live with.
Those two employees said they always followed up with their manager to assure the residents that they would be placed with the people they requested.
Another employee agreed, and said the manager "took away" their co-workers' ability to work on the placement.
In regard to the cleanliness of the room, the employees said that was an afterthought to the management.
"I barely saw [the cleaners and painters] until the last week, and even then they were kind of here and there," one employee said.
Management then turned to the employees to clean the apartments.
"We don't even have the supplies. It would take us all day just to do a couple of units," one employee said.
When residents and their parents expressed their frustration, employees tell KOMU 8 that upper management was not there to mend the situation.
Multiple residents said they still have not received any updates or statements from Campus Lodge regarding the incident. One resident said the last text message she received from the apartment complex was from Tuesday, Aug. 15, stating the office would be closed "again" in preparation for move-in day.
The manager of Campus Lodge declined to comment. The company that manages Campus Lodge, Hamilton Point Investments, did not respond to any inquires of a statement.