COLUMBIA - Collin Sees loves to be creative in his work as a designer at Diggit Graphics.
“I just like making things,” Sees said. “It's just nice to make stuff and especially see all the businesses around town and help them out.”
Diggit Graphics is one of several businesses with job openings that need to be filled for the summer. “Help Wanted” or “Now Hiring” signs in Columbia store windows have become more prevalent as summer approaches.
However, there aren’t enough applicants to fill open positions, leaving those who work at understaffed businesses to take on more work than they specialize in.
As a result of short staffing, Sees and other Diggit employees have had to carry out more tasks and work overtime to keep the business afloat.
"Everybody wears multiple hats,” Sees said. “We'll be here 'till 10 p.m. some days, because we’ve got to get this done. I could write a book on it. It's been frustrating.”
Sees has noticed that hiring new employees hasn’t been the only issue. Keeping new hires to stay for longer than a couple of weeks has been problematic.
“We've had, you know, people that don't show up after we hire them,” Sees said, acknowledging that Diggit involves a lot more than making designs on computers. “Or they'll show up for a couple of weeks, like ‘Oh this is harder than I thought it'd be.’ It's like ‘Okay well, what do you want us to tell you?’”
Local officials, such as Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick, have acknowledged that several businesses, particularly restaurants and hotels, are looking for new employees. However, McCormick is hopeful that people will be applying soon.
“We'd encourage anybody that's looking or anybody that needs a job,” McCormick said, “that there are job openings of all different types here from different industries to different levels of positions.”
Over at Diggit Graphics, Sees is trying to remain optimistic but knows that with an upcoming assignment of printing 20,000 t-shirts, the staff is facing an uphill battle.
“We don't have enough labor to help get that job done, we can't take on those bigger jobs,” Sees said. “We'll probably have to cut back our staffing, you know, maybe have to downsize the shop.”
They won't give up, however, for there are still many jobs to be done. Applications for Diggit are available at DiggitGraphics.com.