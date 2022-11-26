SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been canceled after 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on Nov. 22.
The advisory was canceled Saturday morning.
According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, the original incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 17004 N. Highway 65.
Brooks was reported as leaving her grandparent's home with an unidentified man and may be in the Columbia area. Deputies said she left with the man in a dark, newer model two-door passenger car which was last seen northbound on Highway 65. Authorities said the the license plate is unknown.