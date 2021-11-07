Jefferson City - The Jefferson City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an 8-year old child that appears to be the victim of a kidnapping.
In a press release, the JCPD states that the Endangered Person Advisory was issued at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The endangered child missing is Dakota Sky Autumn Leigh. The description of her is that she is an Indian, female, age 8, height 5'0, 68 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, with birthmark on her left eye and a scar on her upper lip, wearing a pink coat, a gray shirt, dark pants, and black and neon Nike shoe.
The believed suspect of the kidnapping is Leigh's non-custodial father, Gilbert John Leigh. JCPD describes him as a white, male, age 59, height 5'11, 200 lbs, black and gray hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing a black Harley Davidson leather coat and a black USA shirt.
The pair were last seen at a hotel the night of Nov. 6. There were no signs of a struggle in the hotel room and no signs that they stayed there for any period of time.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.