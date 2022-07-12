MISSOURI - An endangered person advisory was issued by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Tuesday for an infant.
Aryan M. Shinstock is a two-week-old baby with blond hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.
He was reported missing Monday around 9 p.m. from 3009 Quiet Lane in Bonne Terre.
Shinstock's mother, Kala L. Boesch, failed to appear in court. Subsequently, the St. Francois County Court issued a protective custody order over Shinstock's son to the state of Missouri.
Boesch is described as 5'3'' and 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion, according to the department.
She is possibly headed toward the Lake of the Ozarks or the Bowling Green, Kentucky area in a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, the department said.
Anyone with information related to the endangered person is encouraged to call 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Francois Sherriff's Department at 573-431-3131.