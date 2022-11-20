SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend.
According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Brooks was reported as leaving her grandparent's home with an unidentified man and may be in the Columbia area. Deputies said she left with the man in a dark, newer model two-door passenger car which was last seen northbound on Highway 65. Authorities said the the license plate is unknown.
Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, vehicle or anyone who has information relating to this case should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement. The Saline County Sheriff's Department can also be called at (660) 886-5511.