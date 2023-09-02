HIGBEE − Authorities have canceled the endangered person advisory for a missing elderly man Saturday afternoon.
Larry L Beal Sr. was located by authorities and found deceased.
Authorities were looking for a missing elderly man Saturday morning.
On Friday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B (MSHP) issued an endangered person advisory for a missing Higbee man.
Larry L. Beal Sr., 80, Higbee, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 4808 County Road 2445 in Higbee, according to MSHP.
Beal was driving a White 1997 Chevrolet Astrovan. The car he was driving had a Missouri license plate number, CT2W2M. He was on his way to Keytesville, MO, MSHP said in a news release.
He was a white male, around 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 lbs, grey hair and had brown eyes, according to MSHP.
Beal left his house for Keytesville, MO, but he did not make it to his intended destination. His family had not heard from him either, the release said.
Anyone with any information regarding Beal or his vehicle should call 911 or call the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B at 660-385-2132.