MARIES COUNTY − An endangered person advisory was issued Friday afternoon for a teenager in Maries County.
Jose Morales, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a residence located at 1405 U.S. Highway 63 in Vienna, according to the Maries County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say Jose possibly left with his biological father and could be in the St. Louis or Columbia area.
Jose is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a lip piercing.
Anyone who has information or has seen Jose should contact the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.