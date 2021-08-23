Endangered person advisory issued in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing person incident.
Randel Lee McDonough Jr. went missing at an unknown time on Aug, 15 near 929 Highway D in Osage Beach. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a Hy-Vee supermarket.
McDonough is a 36-year-old white male. He is 5'9'' and weighs 160 pounds, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
He has blonde hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, a beard, glasses and a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and shorts.
McDonough suffers from multiple mental health conditions and has attempted suicide in the past. His family has not heard from him since Aug.15.
Anyone who has seen McDonough should call 911 or the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010 ext. 0.