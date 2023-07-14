VIENNA - The Vienna Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Friday morning for 51-year-old Teddy L. Wilson.
Police say Wilson was last seen at the Maries Manor nursing home, located at 174 Ballpark Road in Vienna, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wilson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a hat. Police did not share a photo of Wilson.
Wilson is a ward of the state and has several diagnosed mental conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and depression that he takes medication to treat but has not received his last doses, police said.
Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Vienna Police Department at 573-422-3381.