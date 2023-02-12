CLIMAX SPRINGS - Camden County Public Safety officials say a Climax Springs man is safe after he left his residence Sunday without a cell phone or any other items.
ORIGINAL --
Leo Wyman Thomas, 80, was last seen leaving his residence at 217 West View at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in a black 2011 Ford Escape bearing MO, LG4J0U. Thomas was wearing unknown clothing with direction of travel and possible destination unknown.
Thomas is a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds. He is bald, has blue eyes, and has dementia.
Anyone with information regarding the missing person or vehicle is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Department at 573-346-2243 ext 306.