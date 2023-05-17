Endangered silver advisory canceled for Jefferson City woman

An endangered silver advisory was canceled Wednesday afternoon for a 63-year-old woman.
Police say Jo Ann Stephens was found safe.
The advisory was issued by the Jefferson City Police Department Tuesday night.
Jo Ann Stephens was last seen leaving the Maple Wood Residential Center, located 1827 Crader Drive, at 9:30 a.m. on May 16, according to the advisory from JCPD.
JCPD updated the advisory Wednesday morning to a missing person alert. Police said they did not believe Stephens was in immediate danger.
Police say Stephens walked away from her residential care facility, after she advised staff that she was going to a gas station and McDonalds. She missed her medication window, and staff say they were concerned that she could experience disabling seizures.