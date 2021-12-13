ROLLA − An endangered silver advisory has been canceled by the Phelps County Sheriff's Department
The advisory was issued for an 80-year-old Rolla woman around 2 p.m. Monday. The department said she was located and is safe.
ORIGINAL
Judith Meyer was last seen leaving her residence on Timber Drive around 11 a.m. Monday, wearing glasses, a brown shirt, slacks and white tennis shoes.
She is 5'2 and 135 pounds with brown hairs and brown eyes.
According to a news release, she was possibly en route to Sam's Club in Jefferson City or Columbia and she has not been heard from since.
The sheriff's department said Meyer is diabetic and she has undiagnosed signs of dementia. She also recently had surgery to place a pacemaker.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff's Department at 573-426-3860 or call 911.