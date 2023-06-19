UPDATED INFORMATION--
BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisory, and say subject was located safe.
ORIGINAL--
BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Gary Goodpaster as a missing adult.
Goodpaster is a 76-year-old white male with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a rust color plaid shirt, blue jeans and a ducks unlimited hat.
The missing man is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
The incident occurred at Kimber Ridge Ct. in Boonville on June 19.
Goodpaster left his residence on foot heading eastbound towards MO 179 and has not returned.
Anyone seeing the missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cooper County Sheriff's Office at (660)-882-2614.