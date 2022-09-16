COLUMBIA − An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a Columbia woman.
Theresa Antoine-Mitchell, 72, was last seen leaving 1510 Spiros Drive Friday around 3:10 p.m. on foot, wearing a blue shirt or sweater with gray sweatpants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches, and about 130 pounds, with short black hair in braids and brown eyes, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Antoine-Mitchell has Alzheimer's, CPD said.
Anyone who has seen Antoine-Mitchell or has information related to this incident, should immediately dial 911 or call Columbia police at 573-442-6131.