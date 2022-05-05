JEFFERSON CITY - An endangered silver advisory has been issued for an 88-year-old Jefferson City man.
Guenter Fairbairn was last seen Wednesday leaving his residence by foot around 6:40 p.m., in the 200 block of Rock Beacon Road. He suffers from Alzheimer's, according to Jefferson City Police.
Authorities, family members and friends have been extensively searching throughout the night and early morning, according to JCPD.
In an updated news release Thursday morning, JCPD said it received information that Fairbairn was seen walking from HyVee on Truman toward Hawthorn Bank.
JCPD asks residents to check their property, vehicles, video systems and out buildings for the missing man. Police said he has walked away from his home in the past and sought refuge in open buildings or vehicles.
He is 5'01'' and 168 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, gray checkered pajama pants and house shoes, according to the highway patrol.
Anyone with information regarding the missing adult is asked to call 573-634-6400.