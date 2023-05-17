Endangered silver advisory issued for Jefferson City woman

An endangered silver advisory was issued by the Jefferson City Police Department for a missing adult.
The missing adult is 63-year-old Jo Ann Stephens. According to JCPD, Stephens is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.
Stephens was last seen leaving the Maple Wood Residential Center, located 1827 Crader Drive, at 9:30 a.m. on May 16. She was wearing a blue cable net sweater, a pink camisole and blue jeans, according to JCPD.
Police say Stephens walked away from her residential care facility, after advising staff that she was going to a gas station and McDonalds. She missed her medication window, and staff say they are concerned that she could experience disabling seizures.
Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the JCPD at 573-634-6400.