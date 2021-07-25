OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at the Lake Regional Hospital on July 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The advisory is for 85-year-old white male Jose A. Minaya who checked out of the hospital and has not been seen since.
Minaya has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and brown pants.
You can recognize Minaya by a sun mark under his right eye.
Minaya has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.
The direction Minaya took after leaving the hospital is unknown but his vehicle is a silver 2013 Hyundai Veloster with an Arkansas license plate.
Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Osage Beach Police Department at (573) 302-2010.