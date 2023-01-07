JEFFERSON CITY – The Cole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 63-year-old man with dementia and cancer who went missing Saturday morning.
Harland Tyrene Ross was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a full gray beard.
According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ross left the Bristol Manor care facility on foot. He was last seen by the Smoke Shop on W Business 50 around 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cole County Sheriff's Office at 573-634-6400.