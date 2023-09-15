MOBERLY − The Moberly Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing adult male.
John William Mullaney, 73, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Aug. 22, walking eastbound from his home at 220 Taylor Street in Moberly. He was wearing a black ball cap, a gray t-shirt, navy suspenders, and sandals, according to police.
Mullaney is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and he has an artificial eye, police said. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and macular degeneration.
Police say Mullaney missed his rent payment.
Anyone with information relating to the endangered missing person should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346.