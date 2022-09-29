CAMDENTON — The Camden County Sheriff's Office has canceled an endangered silver alert for 74-year-old Elaine Nelson.
Nelson was safely located Thursday afternoon in Dallas County, according to Sgt. Scott Hines.
The sheriff's office originally reported Nelson went missing Wednesday night after driving away from her home in Roach.
"The Camden County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the public for sharing this information through social media, the local and regional news media for helping spread the information so quickly, and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance," Hines wrote in a news release Thursday afternoon.