OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck.
The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department.
Lembeck was last seen in a plaid, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a hat. He drives a maroon GMC with temporary license plates.
The Owensville man has been diagnosed with early stages dementia, and previously lived in the St. Louis. It is unknown if he has returned to that area.
People with information related to Lembeck's disappearance should call 911 or contact the Owensville Police Department at (573) 437-7770.