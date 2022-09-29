CAMDENTON — The Camden County Sheriff's Office has issued a endangered silver alert for 74-year-old Elaine Nelson.
According to Sgt. Scott Hines, Nelson went missing Wednesday night at approximately 5:30 p.m. after driving away from her home in Roach. She left her home in a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus X with the license plate number JF3Z5B.
The press release indicated that Nelson has dementia and may be confused when contacted. The 74-year-old was last seen driving eastbound on U.S. 54 in Camdenton.
Officials are asking anyone who comes into contact with Nelson to call 911 to be connected with their local law enforcement agency or the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243.