COLUMBIA - The first round of President Biden’s enhanced child tax credit will begin rolling out Thursday.
The credit would provide up to $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and up to $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17.
The amount goes down for people earning more than $112,000 per year and households making more than $150,000.
Half of the credit will be paid in monthly installments on the 15th of each month through the end of the year.
The other half of the credit can be claimed when filing income taxes for the year.
Andrew Zumwalt, an MU professor who specializes in financial planning, encourages people to remember that the half coming in monthly are advance payments.
“If you’re counting on a large refund at the beginning of next year, you may want to look at your finances and make sure that you’re still on track. Your refund may be a little bit less because you’re receiving so much in advance,” Zumwalt said.
This is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed by Biden in March.
Zumwalt says this may represent a change in the usual duties of the IRS.
“I think that the IRS has been taking on more of a social benefits role. It used to be just revenue collection. They’ve really expanded with the advance premium tax credits for the health insurance marketplace. Now, with these advance payments of the child tax credits and all the stimulus, I think we’re seeing a role change for the IRS,” Zumwalt said.
About 39 million American households are estimated to be covered by the enhanced child tax credits.
Those who do want all of the money at once, rather than receiving it in monthly payments, can opt out on the IRS website.