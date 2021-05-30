Enloe Cemetery honors local veterans at a Memorial Day weekend celebration

RUSSELLVILLE - Residents of Cole and Moniteau counties gathered at Enloe Cemetery Sunday afternoon in a memorial weekend celebration.
Cemetery board members hosted a ceremony honoring Russellville Marine John Allen Campbell and WWI veteran Roscoe Enloe.
Jeremy Amick, President of the Enloe Cemetery board, said one of the event's goals was to honor John Campbell.
Campbell is the only casualty of the Vietnam war from Russellville, Mo.
“Every year the Enloe Cemetery board hosts a Memorial Day ceremony and of course, Memorial day is to honor those who have fallen," Amick said.
They also honored WWI casualty Roscoe Enloe who is only the second Cole County resident who lost his life in a war.
The ceremony started with cemetery board member Jeff Payne leading the crowd in a moment of silence followed by both prayer and song.
President Amick continued the ceremony by honoring a WWI casualty Roscoe Enloe. He died in France while serving in WWI, but a headstone was placed next to his family's graves in the Enloe Cemetery.
The American Legion Post 5 in Jefferson City is named after Roscoe Enloe. To show a token of appreciation for the American Legion Post 5, on behalf of the Enloe cemeteries board, Jeremy Amick presented a framed picture of Roscoe Enloe’s headstone in France to the post’s commander.
Amick said “I truly value the relationship Enloe Cemetery has with the American Legion Post 5.”
Family members of John Allen Campbell shared a poem they wrote about John’s life.
Campbell’s nieces Jamie Doolittle and Ashley Shannon expressed their love for their uncle in a quick poem and speech about how Campbell left his family behind to go serve his country.
“We will never forget John and the ultimate sacrifice he made and we will continue to honor him and share his legacy," Ashley Shannon said.
The last speaker of the event was Rosie Berfluef, a former secretary of the Jefferson City Veterans Council.
She came to the event to inform others about her ongoing memorial project in Jefferson City.
Berfluef along with many other members of her committee are in the process of establishing a Gold Star monument that will honor the families of fallen heroes.
“A Gold Star family is a family that has lost a loved one in the war,” Berfluef.
This memorial is expected to be finished on August 2nd and will be located just north of the Capitol building in Jefferson city.
The ceremony ended with everyone joining together to sing America the Beautiful.