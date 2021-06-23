COLUMBIA - Some parents are reconsidering letting their child move up a grade level after losing almost an entire year of in-person classes.
The pandemic has put a strain on many things, including education.
Parents across the country have considered holding their children back because they saw online kindergarten as unproductive, until it is held in-person.
During the pandemic, kindergarten enrollment across the country plummeted. A NPR poll of 60 school districts in 20 states showed an average enrollment drop of 16%.
One former Columbia Public Schools parent, who chose to remain anonymous, decided to switch her oldest child to private school and held her youngest child back.
"CPS just decided to be 100% virtual. We just knew that was not going to work for us and so we kind of were just on the hunt, pretty much since September. Then luckily, something came up in January, so we made that switch right after Christmas break."
The parent decided to switch her oldest child from public to private school to better suit their family needs.
"How their [private] school operated is that they followed CDC guidelines. So anyone under 10 years old, was not mandated to wear a mask. So they literally got to go to school in January, did not wear a mask a single day, did not have school canceled because of COVID, didn't shut down and did not have to quarantine ever from January until now. The class size was much smaller, so there was only 15 in the class."
Because of the way online school was being done, they decided to hold their youngest child back from going to kindergarten in the fall of 2020.
"My child needs a lot of structure, and needs someone who is very patient to kind of help them throughout the day with just reminders about, keep your hands to yourself, you know, when someone else is talking, you have to be respectful. I would say, like little cues and little helpful reminders that just are not available to do online. So we kind of saw how that went in the spring and then that's when we were like, yep, absolutely not, we're not gonna send them."
The parent says kindergarten is too important of a milestone for it to be completed online.
"Kindergarten, I think is super important year for the kids to a develop relationships with other kids. It's also super important for them to just kind of learn, how you have to behave in school, it's not a free for all, you have very structured times. So being on Zoom, we just knew that it was not going to be that traditional kindergarten experience."
The parent wishes that the public schools would have explored other options.
"I wish, things could have been done differently. In the public school system, I definitely think that there could have been more options to try. That's the frustrating thing as a parent."