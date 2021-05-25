COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock said an important goal for the city is to boost support for minority and women-owned businesses.
Regional Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) has an entrepreneurship program that is working with 19 businesses owned by minorities and 26 owned by women.
It's known as the Supplier Diversity Program and it works with local businesses in Columbia, Rocheport, Centralia, Hallsville, Ashland, and surrounding areas near Boone County to assist "Disadvantaged Business Enterprises" according to the REDI web site.
The purpose of this program is to help businesses grow and prosper by offering grant money assistance, coaching and financial advise.
Diversity Program Director James A. Whitt said it offers additional security for the community.
"Our purpose is to create strong small businesses. The livelihood of any country or any city is the small businesses that are located there, because they're their main employer so we want to create living wage jobs," Whitt said.
REDI is distributing 20,000 dollars worth of grants to these businesses, which can receive anywhere from $500 - $3000.
Small business owner Kim Watson also has worked with the REDI in the past.
"What I like about REDI is how well that it came into existence to help other people that need help. I was lucky to have the capital, have the drive. I'm a real problem solver you know, nothing's impossible to me. I'll figure out a way to get it or do it, but other people need a lot of support and help," Watson said.
Watson is a graphic designer and owns Pinnacle Graphics in Columbia.
Grants for The Sharp End Entrepreneurial Development Fund through REDI will be awarded on June 29th at 4 p.m.
For more information on programs and growing your business through REDI, email REDI@CoMO.gov.