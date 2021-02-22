COLUMBIA - Candidates for the Columbia Public Schools board shared their views towards promoting sustainability during Monday night's online forum.
Four of the candidates, Luke Neal, Katherine Sasser, Aron Saylor and Jeanne Snodgrass, were present at the meeting, while prepared answers to the questions from Teresa Maledy were read aloud to the moderators.
Speaking on environmental education, Neal expressed concern that most school efforts were focused on recycling, and not enough on reusing and reducing.
Sasser spoke of a "district wide systematic initiative" towards education of sustainability to better prepare children for the future.
Most candidates agreed in their support of constructing solar arrays on school rooftops, as Snodgrass suggested that even though the city council could possibly object the idea, the CPS could "still find avenues to do so."
However, Maledy said that the process of construction would be "less desirable for the district."
Among the discussion points was the carbon footprint left behind by school-based transportation, namely the danger of having fumes from school buses so close to school entrances.
After some schools around the country have already addressed the location of school buses, the idea of making similar changes in Columbia was discussed.
"It's quite shocking that we don't already have a policy in place" said Saylor.
As for car transportation to schools, Sasser said that the CPS could "support flexible ways of learning" as schools may opt to continue remote learning options in the future.
An environment forum for Columbia City Council candidates will take place on Thursday night.