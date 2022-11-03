COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area.
"We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand.
Though they looked at multiple locations, they decided Columbia is home.
"We appreciate the Midwest work ethic, that drive and grit you don't see in a lot of places. We want to work with great people," Schlacks said.
Schlacks started the company with his brother Willy during Startup Weekend Columbia in 2014. The company now has more than 140 locations across the country with more than 3,600 employees.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke at the announcement about how this puts Columbia on the map for innovation.
"This is kind of showing the country what it means to be a community that embraces innovation and this idea of an idea turning into something that then grows and invests," Mayor Buffaloe said.
EquipmentShare was joined by a crowd of employees, as well as state government leaders, including Gov. Mike Parson.
"When somebody makes an investment like this, in this community, it is part of their life," Gov. Parson said. "It's not like this is just a building, or it's just a place for people to go to work. You invest in the people that come here, you invest in the community, and it becomes a part of your life."
Though EquipmentShare does not have an exact timeline, they expect to break ground on the project in the next couple of months on their campus on Bull Run Drive.