KANSAS CITY - In a radio interview on KCMO Tuesday, Eric Greitens defended his "RINO hunting" campaign advertisement, telling the host that "it's clearly a metaphor," and that "people are loving it."
The former Missouri governor and GOP Senate candidate joined Pete Mundo, host of the Pete Mundo Morning Show on KCMO Talk Radio, and explained the rationale behind his now much-controversial campaign ad where Greitens is shown holding a shotgun and saying that he is going "RINO hunting." RINO stands for "Republicans In Name Only"
"The idea behind it was very simple," Greitens said. "We just wanted to demonstrate with a sense of humor and with a sense of fun that we are gonna take on RINOs."
The 38-second ad, which was uploaded Monday on Greitens' Twitter page, shows him with a group of men in military gear breaking into a home and throwing a flash grenade. In a span of about 24 hours, the ad has garnered 3.6 million Twitter views.
"We're extraordinarily happy with the reception that it's had," Greitens said.
One of the intentions behind the ad, Greitens said, was to make clear that he is the "conservative candidate in this race and the America first candidate in this race" and that he is "going to defeat the RINOs" and "take our country back."
During the interview, Greitens reiterated several times that "there’s literally not a single person in the state of Missouri who looked at that ad and believes that they’re literally issuing RINO hunting permits.”
The reception of Greitens' ad was not received as lightly as he might have intended by others. Vicky Hartzler, also a Republican Senate candidate from Missouri, lambasted Greitens and his campaign ad.
"Eric Greitens is an abuser, a blackmailer, and less than ten years ago — a Democrat," Hartzler said. "There is no basement too low for him to cover up his past Obama support and blindfold Missourians into believing he represents their values."
"To be clear: The only RINO featured in Eric Greitens’ web video is himself," she added.
The Missouri Democratic Party called the ad "alarming and disgusting." They called on Greitens to remove the ad, but also called on the Missouri GOP to denounce the ad.
"Amazing, but not surprising that Greitens would stoop to this kind of tactic. It shows just how out of touch and depraved he really is when it comes to gun violence and the Missouri people," the party said in an emailed statement Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia), said on Twitter that he has been in contact with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, adding he hopes that Greitens finds "the help he needs."
Rowden also spoke to CNN Tuesday morning and called the ad a "stunt," but it is serious.
"I think he's in the middle of his custody dispute with his ex-wife regarding potentially abusing her, potentially abusing his kids. You know, i think that there's any number of things that can come from that. And i think it's a serious thing for us to take seriously. We're talking about a guy who's trying to represent Missouri in the United States Senate," Rowden said. "You know, this guy just has a pattern and a record of not putting anyone else first, other than himself. And so, I think this is just meant to be a stunt. But I think Missourians are smarter than this and hopefully, they'll send him packing in august."
The Missouri Republican Party has not issued a statement on the ad.
Greitens' ad was also uploaded on his Facebook page Monday but was quickly removed. Facebook said that the video violated its policies prohibiting violence and incitement. Twitter, meanwhile, allowed for the video to remain on its platform — even though Twitter claimed that it violated its rules about abusive behavior — saying it determined the ad was in the "public's interest."