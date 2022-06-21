JEFFERSON CITY - A new Jefferson City police chief was appointed Tuesday night at the city council meeting.
Capt. Eric Wilde has been with the city since 1998, serving in a variety of positions.
He has been captain since 2014, where he oversaw the Jefferson City Police Department's operation, patrol, traffic, SWAT and crisis negotiation divisions. He also periodically assumed the responsibility of the chief in his absence.
The appointment comes after the department's former chief Roger Schroeder retired in March. He had served the Capital City since February 1999.
Wilde was recommended by city administrator Steve Crowell.
This story is developing and will be updated.