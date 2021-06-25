COLUMBIA − A Columbia man in prison for the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt has made a third bid for his freedom.

Charles Erickson's lawyer, Landon Magnusson, filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the Supreme Court of Missouri on Friday, according to online records.

Magnusson tweeted on Friday, saying Erickson "just spent his eighteenth birthday in prison for crimes he did not commit."

This is Erickson's third attempt to challenge his murder conviction. The last attempt came almost exactly a year ago, on June 24, 2020. The previous denied attempt was in April 2019. 

Erickson is currently being held in the Northeast Correctional Center in Pike County, after he was sentenced to a total of 25 years for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Face to face with Charles Erickson A new push for freedom

Erickson in 2019

Erickson originally confessed to killing Heitholt, but later claimed he was coerced by Columbia Police investigators. 

"I know I was coerced," he told KOMU 8 News in 2019. "I was coerced by the police, by the prosecutor, by my own attorney."

During the investigation, Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson. Ferguson always maintained his innocence, but a jury found him guilty in 2005, mainly based on Erickson's testimony. That conviction was overturned in 2013 and Ferguson was released.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Erickson currently has a parole date set for 2023.