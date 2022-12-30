KANSAS CITY - One of the two inmates who escaped from the Cass County Jail earlier in Dec. was arrested Friday morning in Kansas City.
The FBI Kansas City Agent in Charge said Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was arrested around 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Olive St.
Sparks escaped from the jail on Dec. 5. He was charged with a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on Dec. 7.
Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, also escaped from the jail the same night Sparks did. Authorities have not located him yet.
A federal trial jury convicted Sparks of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders and multiple assaults early in Nov.
Sparks was found guilty of counts related to conspiracy methamphetamine distribution, money-laundering conspiracy and firearm possession. He was awaiting sentencing when he escaped.
Previously, the FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that led to the conviction of Sparks and Perez-Martinez. That money was in addition to the $5,000 that the U.S. Marshals were offering.
Sparks was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
The case was being investigated by several law enforcement agencies.