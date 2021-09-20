MILLER COUNTY — State Troopers investigated a UTV crash resulting in the death of a 65-year-old man on Saturday night, according to the MSHP Troop F incident report

The UTV ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree near the Old 10 Mile Road, south of Kings Bluff Drive in Miller County, according to the report.

Gary Herigon, a resident of Eugene, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 2021 Can-Am Defender UTV suffered extensive damage, the report said.

This is Troop F's third fatality for September and 42nd for the year.

