MID-MISSOURI - This month, there will be several events celebrating Juneteenth.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865 is when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Deenth as a city holiday in 2020, with city employees getting a paid day off. Earlier this week, Jefferson City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees.
There are many events happening across mid-Missouri to celebrate and bring awareness to the history of Juneteenth.
If you'd like to add an event, please send information to news@komu.com.
June 8
- "From a Free Place to Displace" at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street at 6 p.m.; free to the public
June 13:
- Jefferson City's Building Community Bridges will be holding a dance camp/youth conference all week. Visit juneteenthjcmo.org for more information.
June 14:
- Virtual business seminar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Visit juneteenthjcmo.org for more information.
June 15:
- "A Place for Families" at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street at 6 p.m.; free to the public
- Columbia Parks and Rec Family Fun Fests: Juneteenth Jamboree from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cosmo Park. The event will have music, food trucks, live performances, hands-on learning, balloon art, face painting and and other activities to commemorate Juneteenth.
- Virtual business seminar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Visit juneteenthjcmo.org for more information.
June 16:
- Little Mr. & Miss. Juneteenth Pageant will be held at the Lincoln University Student Center in Jefferson City at 7 p.m.
June 17
- MU is hosting the MOSY Juneteenth Singers Rehearsal. The concert will be held on Friday, June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mckee Gymnasium in Columbia. You can find more information and tickets here.
- Juneteenth Celebration for Small Businesses. This event will bring Missouri's small businesses together to sell their products to the public. It will begin at 10 a.m. at Rock Quarry Park located off Grindstone Parkway in Columbia
June 18
- Juneteenth Celebration for Small Businesses will bring Missouri's small businesses together to sell their products to the public. It will begin at 10 a.m. at Rock Quarry Park located off Grindstone Parkway in Columbia.
- Juneteenth Parade in downtown Columbia starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at First Baptist Church and will end at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Email Amyjaco21@gmail.com to enter the parade. A festival will be held immediately after the parade in Douglass Park. Free food, music, karaoke, dancing, businesses offering free services and more will be provided.
- Singing in the Key of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration will play at the Missouri Theatre at 7 p.m. This event will feature guest conductor Dr. Brandon A. Boyd and a community chorus. The concert event will celebrate music of the soulful tradition. More information on the event and tickets can be found here.
- Shelter Insurance and Soul Sessions will host an event at Shelter Gardens to commemorate Juneteenth. The event will have live music, food trucks, poetry and venders from 5 to 8 p.m. You can find more information on Shelter Gardens' Facebook page.
- Fulton will host its first ever Juneteenth celebration at Veterans Park from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include music, art, food and much more. Venders will also be there selling their products.
- An emancipation program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln University Soldiers' Memorial in Jefferson City.
- A Juneteenth Heritage festival will be held at 11 a.m. at the Community Center/Park in Jefferson City.
June 19:
- A festival will be held at Douglass Park from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Friendship Missionary Baptists Church will celebrate Juneteenth starting at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at 1707 Smiley Lane in Columbia.
June 22
- "Soldiers, Cowboys and Indians" at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street at 6 p.m.; free to the public
June 29
- "Spotlight on Unsung Heroes" at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street at 6 p.m.; free to the public