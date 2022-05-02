COLUMBIA — Public schools across the United States have benefitted from three rounds of coronavirus relief to keep the country's education backbone strong during the pandemic.
In Missouri, the latest round of relief from the American Rescue Plan Act was approved by the state legislature in late February. Mark Jones, the communications director for the Missouri National Education Association, said it's the biggest investment ever made in American public education.
"Every school district is a little different," Jones said. "But what makes Missouri unique is so much of our school funding comes from local sources. Whereas most states, it's very much the state government that is funding a vast majority of the your local school."
Schools in other states have been less fortunate. Districts in Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Minnesota and Iowa have all announced plans to cut budgets or that they expect budget shortfalls, according to the Associated Press.
All federal COVID-19 relief funds must be used by 2024. In Missouri, the last of the CARES Act funds for education will expire the soonest - in March of 2023, according to Jones.
"This was a golden opportunity for local schools to hire that extra support staff to help children with reading loss or an extra math tutor or really get those facilities up to health and safety codes," Jones said. "And make sure that we have everything we need as we move forward into the next few years."
Jones said Missouri's schools have made good use of the money, expanding their services and capabilities and not making themselves dependent on federal funds for core operations.